Verizon close to Yahoo deal, price cut of US$250-350 million: sources

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc is close to a revised deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet business for US$250 million to US$350 million less than the original agreed price of US$4.83 billion, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Since last year, Verizon had been trying to persuade Yahoo to amend the terms of the acquisition agreement to reflect the economic damage from two cyber attacks.

Another person familiar with the situation said the price cut was likely to be around US$250 million, a figure that Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday.

Yahoo and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Verizon hopes to combine Yahoo's search, email and messenger assets, as well as advertising technology tools, with its AOL unit, which Verizon bought in 2015 for US$4.4 billion. Verizon has been looking to mobile video and advertising for new sources of revenue outside an oversaturated wireless market.

Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo has been under scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers since disclosing the largest known data breach in history.

Yahoo shares rose 1.6 percent to US$45.76 in morning trading. Verizon shares fell 0.7 percent to US$47.96.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Additional reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tiffany Wu)