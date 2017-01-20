Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies

Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.

  • Posted 20 Jan 2017 05:10
A security guard speaks into a microphone in his sleeve as he stands outside the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

REUTERS: Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will co-finance Paramount's full film slate.

Viacom shares spiked higher in afternoon trading but pared gains to close at US$39.80.

(Reporting by Tim Baysinger)

- Reuters