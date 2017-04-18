VW China sales to grow at least 4-5 percent in 2017: China CEO

SHANGHAI: German carmaker Volkswagen AG's China sales are set to grow at least 4-5 percent this year, the automaker's China chief said on Tuesday.

China Chief Executive Jochem Heizmann also said the firm was looking to quickly resolve concerns among some Chinese dealers of its Audi AG cars over a tie-up with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd .

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)predicted in January overall car sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from the 13.7 percent growth in 2016 due to the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars.

