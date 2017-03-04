VW's Audi recalls 681,000 cars in China over coolant-pump risks

BERLIN: Volkswagen's luxury division Audi is recalling 681,000 cars in China to fix coolant pumps that could overheat, a spokesman said.

The measure is part of a global recall affecting around 1.1 million units of the A4, A5, Q5, A6 and A8 hybrid models whose engine control units will require software updates to resolve the problem, he said.

Audi already recalled 390,000 vehicles affected by coolant-pump malfunction in North America in late January, the spokesman said, about a third of the 1.1 million cars affected.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)