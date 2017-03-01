VW Trucks open to exploring new alliance in China: Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen is ready to consider a new trucks partnership, for example with FAW in addition to Sinotruck , as a way to push its expansion in China, trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Manager Magazin.

"We are thinking about how we can better establish ourselves in China," Renschler told the magazine, adding that FAW is a strong player there.

Asked about VW's existing alliance with Sinotruck, in which VW's MAN division holds a 25.1 percent stake, Renschler said: "This partnership has existed for what seems like forever, with few ups and lots of downs."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)