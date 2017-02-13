VW works council says talks over strategy pact broken off without results

BERLIN: Volkswagen's cost-cutting deal with unions is left in limbo after talks between labour leaders and top executives over the implementation of the turnaround plan were broken off on Monday without an agreement, the works council said.

"We would welcome if the group's management would more strongly deal with the implementation of the future pact and the compliance with agreements," a works council spokesman said by email.

Works council chief Bernd Osterloh and fellow labour leaders last week halted cooperation with top managers on issues such as overtime work and apprenticeships after accusing VW brand chief Herbert Diess of pushing for greater savings on the back of the cost-cutting plan agreed in November.

Osterloh has repeatedly clashed with Diess over how to achieve greater savings to help fund a strategy shift and cope with the costs of the carmaker's emissions scandal.

A VW brand spokesman didn't return calls seeking comment.

