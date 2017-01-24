Wall St. opens higher as earnings come into focus

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.19 points, or 0.05 percent, at 19,810.04, the S&P 500 was up 3.07 points, or 0.135529 percent, at 2,268.27 and the Nasdaq composite was up 14.39 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,567.33.

