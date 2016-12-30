Wall St. opens higher on 2016's last trading day
- Posted 30 Dec 2016 22:05
- Updated 30 Dec 2016 22:40
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on the final trading day of the year, supported by gains in financial and technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.13 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,850.91, the S&P 500 was up 4.06 points, or 0.180504 percent, at 2,253.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.34 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,441.43.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
- Reuters