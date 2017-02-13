Wall Street opens at record highs as 'Trump trade' resumes
Wall Street's three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, helped by gains across sectors, as the "Trump trade" re-ignited following a brief lull.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 20:40
- Updated 13 Feb 2017 23:05
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.13 points, or 0.31 percent, at 20,332.5, the S&P 500 was up 5.79 points, or 0.249989 percent, at 2,321.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.99 points, or 0.31 percent, at 5,752.11.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
- Reuters