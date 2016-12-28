Wall Street opens higher, Dow pushes for 20,000
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.
- Posted 28 Dec 2016 22:40
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 percent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,497.38.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
- Reuters