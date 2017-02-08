Wall Street set to open flat amid earnings rush

REUTERS: U.S. stocks looked set to open little changed as investors assessed a flood of quarterly earnings, a day after the Nasdaq closed at a record high.

More than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported results so far, with their combined earnings estimated to have risen 8.2 percent - the most in nine quarters.

Key companies scheduled to report results on Wednesday include life insurer Prudential Financial and grocer Whole Foods .

"The market is poised to take its cue from earnings, which, by the way, have been upbeat and are probably a solid reason for the market's resilience," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

Oil prices fell 0.3 percent, extending losses to the third day as an increase in U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand implied that global oil markets remain oversupplied despite OPEC-led efforts to cut output.

The dollar edged up, but gold rose to a three-month high as political uncertainty ahead of European elections kept the safe-haven asset in favor.

Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01 percent at 8:18 a.m. ET (1318 GMT), with 20,765 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.1 percent, with 110,623 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.02 percent, on volume of 20,365 contracts.

Among stocks, Gilead dropped 6.1 percent to US$68.70 in premarket trading after the drugmaker projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year.

Cognizant rose 5.9 percent to US$56.95 after the IT services provider named three directors to its board and announced a US$3.4 billion share buyback program, bowing to pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management.

U.S. carrier Alaska Air rose 3.2 percent to US$97.16 after the company reported a 10.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue.

No key economic report is scheduled for the day.

