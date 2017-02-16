Warm weather saps US industrial output in January

WASHINGTON: Unusually high temperatures last month prompted a sharp decline in the need for heating, which dragged down overall US industrial output in January, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday.

The decline in output for utilities, "largely because of unseasonably warm weather," also impacted other sectors, as did the reduced production of automotive products, including vehicles and parts, the report said.

The Industrial Production index fell 0.3 per cent in January compared to December, reversing half of the previous month's increase. Analysts forecast no change in output.

The utilities sector plunged 5.7 per cent, erasing all of the December gain. But mining increased 2.8 per cent, boosted by an 8.5 per cent increase in oil and gas drilling.

But manufacturing showed only a modest 0.2 per cent increase in output. A 2.9 per cent fall in production of vehicles and parts offset gains in other areas of manufacturing, such as machinery, textiles, petroleum and coal.

Production of consumer goods fell 0.8 per cent while construction materials were up 0.9 per cent.

Industrial capacity in use during the latest month slipped slightly to 75.3 per cent from 75.5 per cent in December.