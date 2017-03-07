Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
- Posted 07 Mar 2017 03:35
Parker is joining from law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he served as a partner
His appointment will be effective March 27, the company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
- Reuters