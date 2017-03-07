Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel

Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.

  • Posted 07 Mar 2017 03:35
FILE PHOTO - A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. on February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.

Parker is joining from law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he served as a partner

His appointment will be effective March 27, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

- Reuters