Wells Fargo reports fifth straight decline in profit

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co , the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported its fifth straight decline in quarterly profit on Friday as it tries to recover from a bogus-accounts scandal.

The San Francisco-based bank has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and a sharp drop in account openings after it settled with regulators in September over charges that its employees created 2 million accounts without customers' consent.

Net income applicable to shareholders fell 6.4 percent to US$4.87 billion, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$5.20 billion, or US$1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned US$1.03 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank set aside US$805 million to cover potential loan losses, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

The results were for the first full quarter under Chief Executive Timothy Sloan, who took over after John Stumpf resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Bank of America Corp , the second-largest U.S. bank, kicked off the quarterly earnings period for big U.S. lenders earlier on Friday, announcing a 46.8 percent rise in profit.

JPMorgan Chase & Co , which also reported on Friday, said its quarterly net income rose 23.8 percent.

Wells Fargo's non-interest expenses rose 4.9 percent to US$13.22 billion, reflecting higher legal costs.

The bank's shares were down 0.62 percent at US$54.16 in premarket trading, well above their low of US$43.55 in the aftermath of the settlement announcement.

Like other U.S. bank stocks, Wells Fargo's shares have risen sharply since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The bank's mortgage banking revenue fell 14.6 percent to US$1.42 billion.

Home loan originations rose 53.2 percent to US$72 billion from a year earlier and were up 2.9 percent from the third quarter.

Total loans rose 5.6 percent to US$96.76 billion.

Revenue was little changed at US$21.58 billion, but fell short of the average estimate of US$22.45 billion.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)