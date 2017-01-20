Channel NewsAsia

Wells Fargo to merge international business with wholesale banking

Wells Fargo & Co , the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit.

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The bank also named Richard Yorke, who previously headed the international group, chief operating officer for the wholesale banking business.

Shares of the bank were marginally down in extended trading.

