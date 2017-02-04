Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

White House says will work with Congress to fix Dodd-Frank law

The White House said on Friday that it will continue to work with the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress on a "legislative piece" to address the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law.

  • Posted 04 Feb 2017 02:05
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Barack Obama signs the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in Washington, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday that it will continue to work with the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress on a "legislative piece" to address the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer made the comment as President Donald Trump prepared to sign executive actions to direct a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and put the brakes on a retirement advice rule.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

- Reuters