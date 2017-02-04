White House says will work with Congress to fix Dodd-Frank law

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday that it will continue to work with the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress on a "legislative piece" to address the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer made the comment as President Donald Trump prepared to sign executive actions to direct a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and put the brakes on a retirement advice rule.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)