Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer to leave company board after Verizon sale
- Posted 10 Jan 2017 07:59
SAN FRANCISCO: Yahoo confirmed on Monday (Jan 9) that chief executive Marissa Mayer will quit the company's board after its merger with Verizon.
Mayer is expected to remain with Yahoo's core business, which is being bought by the US telecom titan. Yahoo is selling its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.
- AFP