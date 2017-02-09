Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Yum Brands same-store sales miss estimates

Yum Brands Inc , the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 20:20
An order of french fries sit on a tray at a KFC fast food restaurant in New York October 30, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS: Yum Brands Inc , the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.

Sales at restaurants open for at least one year rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a 2.1 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)

- Reuters