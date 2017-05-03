Interns may earn more than full-time workers in US: Report

If you are an intern at social media giant Facebook, and work there over a year, there is a good chance you would rake in more than what the average fulltime US worker earns, according to a new survey by job site Glassdoor.

According to data released on Tuesday (May 2), the median annual salary for a fulltime US worker is US$51,350 (S$71,535). In comparison, an intern at Facebook - which offers the highest paying internship in the country - has a median monthly pay of US$8,000 which, seen in a 12-month stretch, comes in at US$96,000, Glassdoor said.

Next on the list is software giant Microsoft, which offers interns US$7,100 a month, while ExxonMobil rounds off the top three with a median monthly salary of US$6,507. Other top tech companies such as Amazon and Apple came in fifth and sixth, respectively, while Google was 11th on the list, according to the company's data.

The job site said its report is based on information reported by US-based interns on Glassdoor over the period of Apr 21, 2016 and Apr 20, 2017. Internships considered for the report must have received at least 25 salary reports in US dollars by US-based interns during the timeframe, and companies that had the greater number of salary reports were ranked higher over companies that have the same median monthly pay, it said.

Here are Glassdoor's top 25 highest paying internships in the US:

