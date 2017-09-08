Intesa Sanpaolo says to recoup loan after Rosneft stake sale

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will recoup a 5.2 billion euros (US$6.3 billion) loan as a result of Chinese conglomerate CEFC's acquisition of a 14.16 percent stake in Russian oil major Rosneft, the lender said on Friday.

MILAN: Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo will recoup a 5.2 billion euros (US$6.3 billion) loan as a result of Chinese conglomerate CEFC's acquisition of a 14.16 percent stake in Russian oil major Rosneft, the lender said on Friday.

Intesa had extended the loan to help commodities trader Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft. Glencore and QIA sold most of that stake to CEFC for US$9.1 billion in a deal unveiled earlier on Friday.

"Following the sale of 14.16 percent of the Rosneft stake held by the QIA-Glencore consortium to the CEFC fund, the funding granted by Intesa Sanpaolo to the consortium, of the amount of 5.2 billion euros, will be fully reimbursed," a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement.

(US$1 = 0.8313 euros)

