Iran Air takes delivery of its first four ATR 72-600s planes

PARIS: Iran Air has received the delivery of its first four ATR 72-600s planes, ATR said on Tuesday, in a deal which forms part of plans to rebuild the airline's fleet after nuclear-related sanctions against Iran were lifted last year.

Earlier this year, ATR and Iran Air had signed a firm contract for 20 ATR 72-600s and options for a further 20 planes. Deliveries of the 20 firm aircraft be completed by the end of 2018.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and Italian company Leonardo .

"As Iran's traveling public gains access to increased supply of air transportation, it will benefit from the highest standards of comfort, efficiency and reliability with the ATR´s we are delivering today and over the coming months," ATR Chief Executive Christian Scherer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)

