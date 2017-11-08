Italy Antitrust fines 'big four' accounting firms total of 23 million euros

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday that it fined the "big four" accounting firms a total of 23 million euros (US$26.61 million) for allegedly conspiring to divvy up large public consultancy contracts, a statement said.

ROME: Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday that it fined the "big four" accounting firms a total of 23 million euros (US$26.61 million) for allegedly conspiring to divvy up large public consultancy contracts, a statement said.

Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst&Young and PWC "colluded" to win contracts worth a total of 66 million euros, the statement said, "nullifying" the bidding process and "neutralising competition from outside the cartel".

The fine each company received individually was not provided.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Isla Binnie)