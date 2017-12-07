Italy fines Unilever for abuse of dominant position in ice cream

Italy's antitrust agency said on Wednesday it had fined Unilever's Italian unit more than 60 million euros (US$70.7 million) for abuse of its dominant position in the country's ice cream market.

It said Unilever had abused its position regarding single-wrapped so-called impulse ice creams, intended for immediate consumption, which it sells through its "Algida" brand.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Isla Binnie)

Source: Reuters

