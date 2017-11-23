ITC to probe Caterpillar patent allegations against German firms

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into allegations that German manufacturers Wirtgen GmbH and Joseph Voegele AG infringe on patents held by Caterpillar Inc .

The ITC said its investigation would look into road construction machines, including road milling and road paving machines.

(Reporting by Tim AhmannEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)