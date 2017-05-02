J.P. Morgan's Dimon says biggest fear is bad public policy

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co , on Monday railed against what he called excessive U.S. regulations and called on Washington to come together to build a more business-friendly economy that supports workers.

"The real issue I'm worried about is bad public policy," Dimon said, speaking at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. "We're leaving a lot of people behind."

