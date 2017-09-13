Jamie Dimon says his eventual successor works at JPMorgan

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co , said on Tuesday that his eventual successor is an executive working at the bank.

NEW YORK: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co , said on Tuesday that his eventual successor is an executive working at the bank.

Dimon, speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, said "there are several people" in the bank who board members know could do his job now if necessary.

Dimon, 61, made the comment after being asked if he might be succeeded by Gary Cohn, the former chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc who is now President Donald Trump's top economic adviser but who was unhappy about some of Trump's responses to the recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The president needs strong people and Gary is one of them," said Dimon, who has led the bank since 2005.

Dimon, repeating a statement he has made for a few years, said he wants to remain the bank's chief executive for another five years.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York. Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

