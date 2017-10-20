Japan government wants to get actively involved in Kobe Steel issue: trade minister

The Japanese government wants to get actively involved in the issue of Kobe Steel's data fabrications, Hiroshige Seko, the minister of economy, trade and industry, said on Friday.

TOKYO: The Japanese government wants to get actively involved in the issue of Kobe Steel's data fabrications, Hiroshige Seko, the minister of economy, trade and industry, said on Friday.

Kobe Steel, Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, admitted earlier this month that it had falsified specifications on the strength and durability of its products. The falsifications stretch back for more than 10 years, a senior executive told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)