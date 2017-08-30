Japan's Sharp requests US trade body to investigate Hisense over patent infringement

Japan's Sharp Corp on Wednesday said it has requested the U.S. International Trade Commision to investigate China's Hisense Group Co Ltd over possible patent infringement of communications equipment.

Sharp, which has licensed its television set brand in the Americas to Hisense, sued the Chinese firm earlier this year in the United States, saying the firm is putting its name on what it described as low-quality TVs.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)