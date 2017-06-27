Japan's Takata apologizes to victims of faulty air bags

TOKYO: Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologized on Tuesday (Jun 27) to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Executives offered the apology at the firm's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States and agreed to be largely acquired for US$1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned US-based Key Safety Systems.

In the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer, Takata faces tens of billions of dollars in costs and liabilities resulting from almost a decade of recalls and lawsuits.



TK Holdings, its US operations, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Sunday with liabilities of US$10 billion to US$50 billion, while the Japanese parent filed for protection with the Tokyo District Court early on Monday.



Scott Caudill, chief operating officer of TK Holdings, said in a court affidavit that the company "faces insurmountable claims" relating to the recalls and owes billions of dollars to automakers.



He disclosed that Takata has recalled, or expects to recall, by 2019 about 125 million vehicles worldwide, including more than 60 million in the United States.