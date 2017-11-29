Jeweler Tiffany's third-quarter sales rises 3 percent

Jeweler Tiffany & Co's sales rose 3 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong demand for its fashion jewelry.

REUTERS: Jeweler Tiffany & Co's sales rose 3 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong demand for its fashion jewelry.

The company's net income rose to US$100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from US$95.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to US$976.2 million from US$949.3 million.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)