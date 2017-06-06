Job openings jump to record high in April

U.S. job openings surged to a record high in April while hiring slowed, suggesting a recent moderation in job growth was the result of employers having difficulties finding qualified workers.

The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed there were 6.0 million job openings on the last day of business in April, an increase of 259,000 from March. Hiring decreased by 253,000 jobs to 5.1 million.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)