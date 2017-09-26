JPMorgan to hire more than 3,000 people in new Poland operations centre

WARSAW: US bank JPMorgan Chase plans to hire more than 3,000 people in its new global operations centre in the next three years, Polish Development Ministry said on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Last week Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that JPMorgan Chase picked Warsaw for the new center.

Possible other contenders to host the centre were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though Reuters reported in April that Warsaw was the front-runner.