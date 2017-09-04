JTC calls tender to install movable solar panels on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE: Government agency JTC Corporation has called a tender for installation of solar panels on a 3.9-hectare vacant plot of land on Jurong Island - in a first-of-its kind project in Singapore.



Solar panels are typically placed on rooftops for up to 20 years at a go. But in this instance, JTC stated that the panels must be able to be dismantled and relocated within six months in land in case the land is used for development.



JTC’s assistant CEO of engineering and operations group, Heah Soon Poh, said the programme – called SolarLand – aims to “maximise the use" of vacant land by allowing "the installation of solar panels as an interim use to contribute towards the supply of clean energy in Singapore”.

"LIKE LEGO PIECES"

Solar energy system developer Sunseap Group told Channel NewsAsia it plans to take up the challenge.

"We definitely welcome this kind of new concept because it expands the available area for solar deployment in Singapore,” said Sunseap’s senior business development manager for special projects, Shawn Tan.

The firm is looking at deploying what it calls “modular” structures if it wins the tender. “It’s just like Lego pieces. You design a structure that can hold, for example, three pieces of panels. When you dismantle it, the three pieces of panels can be easily deployed modularly in threes,” he said.

“If the mounting structure has to be redesigned and customised for the new site conditions, then you may not be able to use back the same mounting structure. So, in having a modular design that can be easily decommissioned and brought to a new location, we can reuse the mounting system,” Mr Tan added.

JTC said in its tender that it will foot costs of relocating the panels. It added that the tenure will be for six years, with the option to renew for another two terms of six years each. But this could still prove to be an issue for firms.

“Financiers are used to financing solar systems that are in a fixed location for at least 20 years,” said Mr Tan. “When it comes to such a movable system, they are unfamiliar, and it may be a challenge to convince the financiers that such a system is bankable,” he added.

Mr Tan said the same happened when solar energy first took off in Singapore. He explained that what Sunseap needs to do now is to educate its backers, and convince them that whatever energy is generated will have an off-taker.



According to JTC’s tender, the system will be connected to the Singapore Power's power grid, and complements its other initiatives.



“In June this year, JTC awarded Sun Electric with Singapore’s first SolarRoof contract that allows for full export of solar energy to the power grid,” said Mr Heah. “SolarLand will complement the SolarRoof programme in optimising JTC’s available land and roof space to contribute to more sustainable energy options to the grid,” he added.

"AN INNOVATIVE IDEA"

Mr Ravi Krishnaswamy, vice president of energy and environment at consultancy firm Frost and Sullivan, said JTC's latest project is a “bold” step in the right direction, especially for Singapore which has land constraints.



“Obviously, we’ll run out of building space, and building roofs. Then, you have to look at other options. So the land bank, which agencies like JTC have, is a potential asset that can be put to use to generate solar power in this manner,” said Mr Ravi, calling the programme an “innovative idea”.



Mr Ravi added that JTC's project will make a difference in Singapore's push to raise the adoption of solar power to 350 megawatt peak by 2020.



JTC's tender will close by the end of this year.