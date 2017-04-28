Judge says Exxon owes US$19.95 million for Texas refinery pollution

Business

Judge says Exxon owes US$19.95 million for Texas refinery pollution

A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

HOUSTON: A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that ExxonMobil Corp should pay a US$19.95 million penalty for pollution from its Baytown, Texas, refinery between 2005 and 2013, according to the decision accompanying the ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge David Hittner issued the ruling in a citizen lawsuit brought under the U.S. Clean Air Act by Environment Texas and the Sierra Club.

