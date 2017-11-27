Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to take post at Pictet‍​

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday that Chief Executive Boris Collardi was resigning with immediate effect to take a post at Pictet Group in Geneva.

Zurich-based Baer appointed current Chief Risk Officer Bernhard Hodler as CEO, adding it would engage in an evaluation process to address the long-term leadership of the group.

Collardi will be jointly responsible for Pictet's global wealth management business when he takes up his new role in mid-2018, Pictet said in a separate statement.

