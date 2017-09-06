July air passenger traffic demand up 6.8 percent year-on-year: IATA

Global air travel demand in July rose 6.8 percent year on year, slowing from 7.7 percent growth recorded in June, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"As the first full month in the summer peak travel season, July is a bellwether month, and demand continues to be very strong," IATA said in its monthly traffic update.

It said all regions reported solid or better growth in passenger volumes over the past year.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, rose 6.1 percent and load factor rose by 0.6 percentage points to a July record of 84.7 percent.

"The stimulus effect of lower fares is softening in the face of rising cost inputs. This suggests a moderating in the supportive demand backdrop," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

European carriers posted a 7.5 percent rise in traffic for July while Middle East carriers reported a 4.5 percent rise, up from the 3.6 percent growth in June.

This week, IATA reported that global air freight in July rose 11.4 percent marking the third double-digit monthly increase in a row.

(By Stratos Karakasidis; editing by Jason Neely)