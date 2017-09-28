Kellogg's CEO Bryant steps down, Nature's Bounty executive to take over

Cereal maker Kellogg Co said Steven Cahillane, the chief executive of nutritional supplements maker Nature's Bounty, will replace John Bryant as its CEO, effective Oct. 2.

The company's shares were marginally down at US$63.03 in morning trading on Thursday.

Kellogg, like other packaged food makers, has been struggling with declining demand as consumers shift to healthier alternatives, posting lower sales for the past 11 quarters.

The company, under Bryant, launched a major restructuring plan to drive profits by cutting jobs and streamlining production.

Bryant, who has been the CEO for the past seven years, will retire as executive chairman of Kellogg's board on March 15 after which Cahillane will become chairman, the company said.

Kellogg on Thursday also reaffirmed its full-year 2017 forecast.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)