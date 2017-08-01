Key US inflation measure flat for second month

WASHINGTON: A closely-watched measure of US inflation was flat in June for the second straight month, while the annual rate dropped, confirming the weakness of price pressures, official figures showed on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The weak showing for the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, further reduced the chances the central bank will raise interest rates again this year, as had been expected.

The Fed has raised the benchmark lending rate twice this year, and policymakers continue to expect inflation to hit their two per cent target over the medium term.

But Fed members last week acknowledged the sluggish price growth, saying they were "monitoring inflation developments closely."

The latest data gave no sign that inflation will move in their preferred direction any time soon.

The PCE price index, which tracks what individual consumers pay for goods and services, was unchanged in June, as it was in May.

Excluding the volatile food and fuel categories, the index added a token 0.1 per cent in June, in line with analyst expectations and the same as the prior month.

For the year ended in June, however, the index actually retreated a tenth of a point to 1.4 per cent, the lowest rate since September and moving the opposite direction from Fed expectations - falling eight-tenths since February.

Excluding food and fuel, the so-called core 12-month measure was 1.5 per cent, the same as in May. The core measure has been below the Fed's two per cent target for more than five years.

Typically low unemployment, currently at 4.4 per cent, and steady job creation should push wages and prices higher, fueling inflation. But economists have been left scratching their heads as wage gains remain sluggish and prices persist in being moribund.

"A Fed policy rate hike is off the table for September, but as the softness in inflation continues, the probability of a December policy rate hike falls," Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets said in research note.

Meanwhile, the figures released on Tuesday also showed that Americans' incomes and spending both slowed in June, with personal income falling US$3.5 billion for the month, down less than a tenth of a percentage point in the largest such decrease in seven months.

Consumption also slowed, adding just 0.1 per cent, or US$8.1 billion, over May, marking a steep 0.4 percentage point decline in the last four months.