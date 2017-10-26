Kobe Steel CEO to provide update on data fabrication

TOKYO: Kobe Steel Ltd said it would hold a news conference at 3pm (0600 GMT) in Tokyo on Thursday to provide an update on a data fabrication scandal that has rocked Japan's third-biggest steel maker.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki will attend the news conference.

Kobe Steel had been told by Japan's industry ministry to disclose the results of its safety checks by around Thursday.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)