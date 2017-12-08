Kobe Steel's copper plant loses JIS certification - government

Kobe Steel's copper plant loses JIS certification - government

Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification for copper and copper alloy seamless pipes produced by Kobe Steel Ltd's unit Shinko Metal Products has been suspended, the nation's trade ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kobe Steel (Kobelco) is seen at the company headquarters in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Japan's third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan's biggest industrial scandals.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Source: Reuters

