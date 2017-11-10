Kobe Steel to announce causes of data cheating, CEO to brief

TOKYO: Kobe Steel Ltd said it would announce on Friday the results of an internal investigation into the causes of a data-cheating scandal that has rocked the Japanese steelmaker and affected hundreds of its customers globally.

Japan's third-biggest steelmaker said it would release the internal report, which includes countermeasures to prevent a recurrence, at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT).

The 112-year-old company admitted last month that workers had tampered with product specifications for at least a decade, causing global automakers, aircraft manufacturers and other companies to check whether the safety or performance of their products had been compromised.

No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.

As of Tuesday, the company said 470 out of 525 affected customers found no safety issues or their products were deemed safe by Kobe Steel, up from 443 on Oct. 31.

Kobe Steel was ordered by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) last month to provide by around Nov. 12 a detailed explanation of the data cheating and to give steps it would take to prevent future abuses.

Kobe Steel President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), after reporting to the ministry.

Kobe Steel has also appointed a team of outside investigators, who are due to report to management by the end of the year. CEO Kawasaki and other executives will decide whether to resign to take responsibility for the scandal after their report, sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Tom Hogue)