Kobe Steel to announce important personnel change, investigation update

TOKYO: Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd on Thursday said it would announce an important personnel change and an update on an investigation into its data tampering scandal at around 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT).

Japan's third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said about 500 customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan's biggest industrial scandals.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)