Kobe Steel to withdraw its full-year earnings forecast: Nikkei

Kobe Steel Ltd has decided to withdraw its forecast for current financial year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal.

TOKYO: Kobe Steel Ltd has decided to withdraw its forecast for current financial year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, as it struggles to quantify the impact of its data falsification scandal.

Japan's No.3 steelmaker has also decided not to pay a dividend for the six months through September, the Nikkei said without citing sources, adding that a board vote on the matter and announcement would be made this afternoon.

Kobe Steel is due to announce first-half earnings results at 15:30 Tokyo time (0630 GMT).

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)