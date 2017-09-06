Kohl's to sell Amazon devices at 10 LA, Chicago stores

U.S. department store operator Kohl's Corp said on Wednesday it would sell Amazon.com Inc devices at 10 stores in Los Angeles and Chicago starting in October.

Kohl's said it would provide 1,000 square feet of space in the stores that would be manned by Amazon employees selling devices such as Fire tablets and voice-controlled speaker Echo.

Kohl's, which has reported declining sales for six straight quarters, is the latest retailer to join hands with Amazon, the e-commerce company that has put a dent into sales at retailers across the United States.

Sears Holdings Corp signed a deal in July to sell its Kenmore home appliances on Amazon.com and integrate the brand's smart gadgets with Amazon's digital assistant Alexa.

Kohl's shares were slightly higher at US$40.60 in premarket trading.

