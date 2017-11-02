Kraft Heinz misses sales estimates as US demand weakens

Velveeta cheese and Kool Aid maker Kraft Heinz Co marginally missed Wall Street sales estimates as demand for processed food continued to weaken in the United States.

REUTERS: Velveeta cheese and Kool Aid maker Kraft Heinz Co marginally missed Wall Street sales estimates as demand for processed food continued to weaken in the United States.

Shares of the company, which is backed by billionaire-investor Warren Buffett and private equity firm 3G Capital, fell 2.2 percent to US$76 in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz said sales in the United States, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of total sales, dipped 0.3 percent in the third quarter, falling for the sixth straight quarter.

Like other processed packaged food makers, Kraft Heinz has been grappling with an increasing number of Americans preferring healthier, non-processed foods, rather than preservative added packaged foods.

Kraft, which aims to reduce US$1.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017, said selling, general and administrative expenses fell about 19 percent to US$653 million in the reported quarter.

Net income at North America's third-largest food and beverage company rose to US$944 million, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$842 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding items, it earned 83 cents per share, while net sales inched up 0.7 percent to US$6.31 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of US$82 per share, on revenue of US$6.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(The story corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday, and in third paragraph to show results are for third quarter)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)