Kremlin hopes Rosneft/Sistema settlement to be smoothly implemented

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped an out-of-court settlement reached between Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and the Sistema conglomerate would be implemented smoothly.

In a phone call with reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin hoped the settlement, under which Rosneft will receive 100 billion roubles (US$1.72 billion) from businessman Yevtushenkov's Sistema, will not run into any problems.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

