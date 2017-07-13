Kremlin says turbines being installed in Crimea are of Russian origin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that gas turbines being installed in Crimea were of Russian origin after German engineering firm Siemens said earlier this week that two of its turbines had been delivered there against its wishes and without its knowledge.

Russia seized the region from Ukraine in 2014 and it is now subject to European sanctions on energy technology.

When asked about the row with Siemens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters:

"We do not have anything to add to what we have said earlier. Equipment related to the power sector is indeed being installed there (in Crimea). The equipment being installed there is of Russian origin."

Siemens has filed a lawsuit against Russian state firm Technopromexport requiring it to return the turbines to their original destination in southern Russia, which is not subject to sanctions.

