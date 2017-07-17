Kroger to make US$1 billion contribution to its benefit plans

Kroger Co , the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, said on Monday it would make a contribution of up to US$1 billion to its benefit plans to address the under-funded position of the plan.

The company will issue debt to pay for the funding of the pension liability, Kroger said in a regulatory filing, adding that its overall balance sheet obligations will not change. (http://bit.ly/2u0MKRP)

