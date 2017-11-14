Kuwait airline in draft deal for 25 Airbus A320neo jets

Airbus said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary agreement to sell 25 A320neo aircraft to Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft supplier to Wataniya Airways of Kuwait.

The memorandum of understanding, worth US$2.7 billion at list prices, was signed at the Dubai Airshow.

Wataniya Airways resumed flights in July, six years after ceasing operations due to its financial situation and political instability in the Middle East.

